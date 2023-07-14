Cape Breton police officer charged with assault causing bodily harm

Send this page to someone via email

A Cape Breton Regional Police officer has been charged with assault, Nova Scotia’s police watchdog announced Friday.

In a release, the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) said it was contacted by the police service on May 7 “concerning an investigation they were conducting in relation to an alleged assault committed by an off-duty officer.”

It said the incident was alleged to have occurred in the Sydney area, but no other details were provided.

The officer, Cst. Curtis MacDonald, appeared in Sydney Provincial Court on July 6 to face one charge of assault causing bodily harm. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 24 at 9:30 a.m.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. The organization’s director is required to file a public report summarizing the result of its investigation within three months after it’s finished.

Cape Breton Regional Police spokesperson Desiree Magnus said the officer is suspended with pay pending the outcome of the court proceedings, as per the Nova Scotia Police Act.