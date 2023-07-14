Highway 8 closed between Merritt and Spences Bridge due to mudslides

Send this page to someone via email

A string of mudslides has forced the closure of Highway 8 between Merritt and Spences Bridge.

The slides have covered sections of the road with mud, boulders and other debris.

Resident Gary Abbott told Global News his truck broke down after hitting the second slide and he counted about five on the roadway.

He said there were no signs posted about the closure.

Drive BC said there is no estimated time of opening at this point.