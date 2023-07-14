Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Highway 8 closed between Merritt and Spences Bridge due to mudslides

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 14, 2023 1:15 pm
A look at the mudslides that closed Highway 8. View image in full screen
A look at the mudslides that closed Highway 8. Gary Abbott
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A string of mudslides has forced the closure of Highway 8 between Merritt and Spences Bridge.

The slides have covered sections of the road with mud, boulders and other debris.

Resident Gary Abbott told Global News his truck broke down after hitting the second slide and he counted about five on the roadway.

He said there were no signs posted about the closure.

Click to play video: 'At least two dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke'
At least two dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Drive BC said there is no estimated time of opening at this point.

Trending Now
Advertisement
More on BC
mudslideDrive BCHighway 8Highway 8 closurehighway 8 closedHighway 8 mudslideHighway 8 mudslide closedhighway 8 slide
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices