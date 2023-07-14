Damage, theft discovered on parked vehicle: Guelph police

Someone did quite a number on a parked vehicle in Guelph.
The Guelph Police Service was called to a residential parking lot near Imperial Road North and Speedvale Avenue West.
Investigators say sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday, a brown 2005 Toyota Corolla was found damaged.
They say they discovered the vehicle’s starter lines were cut, the hood’s latching mechanism was damaged and there was a dent made on the roof.
Inside the vehicle, a white rug and a box of DVDs were taken from the vehicle.
Investigators are looking for suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7486 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
