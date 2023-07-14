Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Several events in Toronto to bring major traffic delays this mid-July weekend

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 14, 2023 12:14 pm
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust says it has signed a deal to sell its urban data centre portfolio in downtown Toronto to Japanese telecommunications company KDDI Corp. for $1.35 billion. The Toronto skyline is shown on June 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust says it has signed a deal to sell its urban data centre portfolio in downtown Toronto to Japanese telecommunications company KDDI Corp. for $1.35 billion. The Toronto skyline is shown on June 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Several events in Toronto this mid-July weekend, most notably the Honda Indy, will cause significant traffic delays as people try to move around the city.

For the Honda Indy, police warned of increased traffic. As of Wednesday to Sunday night at 11 p.m., Lake Shore Boulevard West  is closed form Strachan Avenue to British Columbia Drive.

“Anyone attending the Honda Indy should take public transit, and both the TTC and GO Transit will provide increased service to Exhibition Place,” police said.

There are also concerts, sporting events and festivals happening in the city that will add more congestion.

Alicia Keys is set to perform at Scotiabank Arena on Friday night as part of her Keys To The Summer Tour.

The Budweiser Stage is jam packed this weekend with the Zac Brown Band performing Friday, Davido on Saturday and Sam Hunt on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto Blue Jays will also be playing all weekend at the Rogers Centre with games on Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 3:07 p.m., and Sunday at 1:37 p.m.

There is also the Festival of India parade which is taking place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Yonge-Dundas, down Yonge Street and ending at Queens Quay by the lake. There are also several other events for the festival throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Trending Now

BIG on Bloor is also happening this weekend, which takes place on Bloor Street West between Lansdowne Avenue and Dufferin Street. The area will be closed to drivers for an “in-person pedestrian takeover of car-free Bloordale,” the event’s website read.

The festival on Bloor Street West will feature outdoor murals, window displays, public installations and other projects that encourage visitors to the area.

These several events will likely cause traffic chaos and officials are warning people to avoid taking their cars and to use public transportation.

There will be no service on Line 1 between St Clair and Sheppard-Yonge stations for track work on Saturday and Sunday. Shuttle buses will be running.

More on Toronto
TorontoToronto Blue JaysToronto trafficToronto eventsToronto road closuresHonday Indyjuly 15toronto july events
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices