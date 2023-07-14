Menu

Crime

$131K in drugs, stun gun and stolen police badge seized during raids: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 14, 2023 10:02 am
According to the police, the drugs had a street value of $133,300 while the remainder of the items seized along with the cash was $22,700.
According to the police, the drugs had a street value of $133,300 while the remainder of the items seized along with the cash was $22,700. @OPP_WR / Twitter
OPP in Huron and Perth counties say officers seized more than $100,000 in drugs as well as a number of other items including stolen police shirts and a police badge when they raided homes in Stratford and Mitchell on Wednesday.

Officers tracked down a man and arrested him in Mitchell at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release from police.

Police say the officers then searched homes on West Gore Street in Stratford and Homes Street in Mitchell.

During the searches and arrest, which were conducted with the help of officers from Stratford and West Grey, police say they seized suspected methamphetamine and hydromorphone capsules, digital scales, packaging material, cellular phones, a BB gun, 3D printed handgun components, a functioning taser, stolen police shirts and a police badge. They also seized a vehicle and $485 in cash.

According to the police, the drugs had a street value of $133,300 while the remainder of the items seized along with the cash was $22,700.

A 44-year-old man from Stratford is facing a number of drug, weapon and stolen property charges.

