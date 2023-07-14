Menu

Crime

Man wanted after sexual assault in Scarborough

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 14, 2023 6:13 am
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Toronto police say a man is wanted after a sexual assault was reported in Scarborough.

Police said on June 6 a man and a woman were inside a residence in the Eglinton and Midland avenues area when they began to argue.

The woman tried to leave and the man “refused to let her,” police said.

Investigators allege the man was in possession of a weapon and “he then repeatedly assaulted and sexually assaulted the victim.”

The woman was able to get away while the man was asleep, police said.

A search warrant was issued two days later and police said Jason Devine, 35, of Toronto, is wanted for several charges including assault, sexual assault, forcible confinement, uttering death threats, assault/choking, and other charges.

Story continues below advertisement

He is described as five-feet-eleven, 170 pounds with short brown and receding hair, blue eyes and a slim build.

Toronto PoliceSexual AssaultScarboroughsex assaultToronto Sexual AssaultEglinton AvenueMidland Avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

