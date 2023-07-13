Menu

Cannabis

70-year-old man killed in fall at West Vancouver’s Cypress Creek Canyon

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 10:58 pm
Man dies while hiking in West Vancouver
WATCH: Emergency crews were called to Eagle Lake access and Cypress Bowl Roads Thursday morning after reports a hiker in his 70s had fallen into the canyon.
A group hiking trip in West Vancouver ended in tragedy on Thursday.

West Vancouver police said a 70-year-old man was killed after falling into the Cypress Creek Canyon.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m., while the man was hiking with a group on a trail near Eagle Lake Access and Cypress Bowl roads.

Hiker dies while climbing Black Tusk near Whistler

The man fell more than 60 metres (200 feet), police said.

West Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services deployed and had to trim back trees in order to lower firefighters into the canyon and recover the man’s body.

Police expressed their condolences to the man’s family, and said the department’s Victim Services Team was available for anyone affected by the incident.

