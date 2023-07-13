SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Ben Stelter’s dad Mike also diagnosed with cancer

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 7:40 pm
Mike Stelter, whose son Ben captured hearts across the country and the NHL before he passed away in August, is fighting his own battle with cancer.

“I was having back pains and with an MRI the doctors found a tumour growing on my spine,” Mike said in a message on Twitter.

“We have to travel to the U.S. for treatment because it’s not available in Canada.

“It’s been a whirlwind for us to say the least but we are so grateful for all of the love and support.”

A family member has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for medical costs, travel expenses and day-to-day living expenses.

Mike’s son Ben was diagnosed with glioblastoma — an aggressive type of brain cancer – at the age of four. He underwent surgery to remove the tumour, as well as several rounds of chemotherapy and dozens of radiation sessions.

Last December, the tumour returned and Ben began more rounds of radiation treatments over the winter.

He passed away in August. He was six years old.

