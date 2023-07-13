Menu

Crime

Victim identified in northeast Edmonton homicide

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted July 13, 2023 6:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton police raise alarm about violent calls in short period'
Edmonton police raise alarm about violent calls in short period
WATCH: Edmonton police spoke out Wednesday about the high number of violent incidents officers responded to between Saturday and Monday, including a random stabbing at Belvedere Station that left a father of seven dead. Sarah Reid reports.
An autopsy has been completed in the death of a man in northeast Edmonton on Monday.

Police confirm that Joshua Abdulgany, 25, died as the result of a homicide, however did not release the cause of death “for investigative reasons.”

Abdulgany was found outside a home near 84 Street and 179 Avenue around 6 a.m. Monday with serious injuries, according to police.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information on this homicide to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or submit anonymous tips on Crime Stoppers.

HomicideEdmonton policeEPSEdmonton crimeEdmonton homicidenortheast EdmontonEdmonton murder
