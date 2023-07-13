Victim identified in northeast Edmonton homicide

An autopsy has been completed in the death of a man in northeast Edmonton on Monday.
Police confirm that Joshua Abdulgany, 25, died as the result of a homicide, however did not release the cause of death “for investigative reasons.”
Abdulgany was found outside a home near 84 Street and 179 Avenue around 6 a.m. Monday with serious injuries, according to police.
Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police ask anyone with information on this homicide to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or submit anonymous tips on Crime Stoppers.
