Crime

Suspect in ‘violent’ homicide of Edmonton senior arrested

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted July 13, 2023 5:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Homicide detectives seek answers in ‘violent’ death of senior in central Edmonton'
Homicide detectives seek answers in ‘violent’ death of senior in central Edmonton
Ronald Bell, 70, was found dead at a home in the Central McDougall neighbourhood several days after police believe he was violently killed. As Nicole Stillger reports, investigators are searching for his truck that went missing on the day he died, as well as several people who might know what happened. – Jan 5, 2023
A man was arrested in relation to the death of an Edmonton senior Tuesday.

Donn Austin Gauthier, 43, is facing charges of first-degree murder, arson, indignity to a body and breach of recognizance in relation to the death of Ronald Bell.

Bell, 70, was found dead at a bungalow on 106 Street, just north of 107 Avenue, in the Central McDougall neighbourhood on Jan. 1.

Police were called to reports of a sudden death at the home around 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

An extinguished but unreported fire was found at the home, along with Bell’s body, which showed signs of a “very violent” altercation, police said, adding that Bell had died on Dec. 27, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Surveillance video of truck belonging to senior killed in Edmonton on New Years Day'
Surveillance video of truck belonging to senior killed in Edmonton on New Years Day

Police said the manner of Bell’s death was deemed a homicide, but the cause of death is being withheld at this time.

Bell’s GMC Sierra pickup truck was stolen when he was killed, police said, and it was found Jan. 5 in southeast Calgary, bearing a stolen licence plate out of Spruce Grove.

Gauthier has been remanded into custody, police said.

