Suspect in ‘violent’ homicide of Edmonton senior arrested

A man was arrested in relation to the death of an Edmonton senior Tuesday.

Donn Austin Gauthier, 43, is facing charges of first-degree murder, arson, indignity to a body and breach of recognizance in relation to the death of Ronald Bell.

Bell, 70, was found dead at a bungalow on 106 Street, just north of 107 Avenue, in the Central McDougall neighbourhood on Jan. 1.

Police were called to reports of a sudden death at the home around 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

An extinguished but unreported fire was found at the home, along with Bell’s body, which showed signs of a “very violent” altercation, police said, adding that Bell had died on Dec. 27, 2022.

Police said the manner of Bell’s death was deemed a homicide, but the cause of death is being withheld at this time.

Bell’s GMC Sierra pickup truck was stolen when he was killed, police said, and it was found Jan. 5 in southeast Calgary, bearing a stolen licence plate out of Spruce Grove.

Gauthier has been remanded into custody, police said.