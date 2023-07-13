Menu

Crime

Kelowna residents come to aid of woman assaulted by stranger

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 5:57 pm
Citizens detain assault suspect in Kelowna
A group of citizens in Kelowna, B.C., detained a male who allegedly assaulted a woman. Police say the victim was talking on her phone when the suspect punched her in the head and knocked her phone to the ground.
A man who randomly attacked a woman who was walking in downtown Kelowna, B.C., on Wednesday didn’t get far from the scene of his crime before help jumped in, from all directions.

RCMP said in a Thursday press release that a woman was walking on the sidewalk and talking on her cellphone when an unknown man suddenly started yelling and swearing at her.

“The suspect then began following behind her and without provocation swung at her, knocking her phone to the ground,” RCMP said in a press release.

Outrage after couple unleashes anti-trans tirade at 9-year-old during Kelowna track meet

“After spitting at her and grabbing her hair, several bystanders jumped in to help the victim who suffered minor physical injuries from the assault.”

With dozens of people witness to the 1 p.m. attack, help was easily found. In fact, several bystanders took the man to the ground, and awaited RCMP who, when they arrived, handcuffed the suspect and placed him under arrest.

“We never ask or encourage our members of the public to become physically involved when a crime is taking place,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

Trending Now
Officials condemn violent attack on Kelowna international student

“However, in this particular case, the actions of these individuals assisted someone in need, stopped the assault from continuing and allowed police to make an immediate arrest”.

The man has been charged with assault and mischief and was remanded in custody yesterday evening for court this afternoon.

Police believe this was an isolated incident. Those with information are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250- 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-39940.

