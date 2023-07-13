Kelowna residents come to aid of woman assaulted by stranger

Send this page to someone via email

A man who randomly attacked a woman who was walking in downtown Kelowna, B.C., on Wednesday didn’t get far from the scene of his crime before help jumped in, from all directions.

RCMP said in a Thursday press release that a woman was walking on the sidewalk and talking on her cellphone when an unknown man suddenly started yelling and swearing at her.

“The suspect then began following behind her and without provocation swung at her, knocking her phone to the ground,” RCMP said in a press release.

“After spitting at her and grabbing her hair, several bystanders jumped in to help the victim who suffered minor physical injuries from the assault.”

With dozens of people witness to the 1 p.m. attack, help was easily found. In fact, several bystanders took the man to the ground, and awaited RCMP who, when they arrived, handcuffed the suspect and placed him under arrest.

“We never ask or encourage our members of the public to become physically involved when a crime is taking place,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

“However, in this particular case, the actions of these individuals assisted someone in need, stopped the assault from continuing and allowed police to make an immediate arrest”.

The man has been charged with assault and mischief and was remanded in custody yesterday evening for court this afternoon.

Police believe this was an isolated incident. Those with information are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250- 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-39940.