Crime

Surrey driver rams Vernon police cruiser, limits own getaway attempt

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 4:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Vernon RCMP arrest along Highway 97'
Vernon RCMP arrest along Highway 97
Highway 97 in Vernon was temporarily shut down when several RCMP cruisers swarmed a vehicle to make an arrest on Wednesday.
A man who allegedly rammed a cop car in his attempt to flee arrest in Vernon, B.C., Wednesday seemingly stymied his own getaway.

In a video submitted to Global Okanagan, a man can be seen being arrested by police, who had their guns drawn, on the side of Highway 97.

According to RCMP, it was around 5:50 p.m. when officers spotted a white Volkswagen Tiguan that had allegedly been involved in several incidents earlier in the day, including a hit-and-run collision near Tronson Road where the vehicle incurred a bit of damage.

Click to play video: 'Discovery of man’s body near Vernon deemed suspicious'
Discovery of man’s body near Vernon deemed suspicious

“As additional officers began to mobilize to the area, a front-line officer found the vehicle near the intersection of 25th Ave and 32nd Street,” RCMP said.

“The officer activated their emergency lights and pulled in front of the suspect vehicle that was stopped in traffic.”

But the driver drove ahead, bashed the front corner of the police vehicle incurring more damage, then fled south on Highway 97.

The two crashes seemingly stymied the vehicle’s ability to drive at the rate of speed that would allow the driver to evade police.

RCMP said officers in the area quickly tracked down and contained the damaged vehicle on Highway 97 near the Army Cadet Camp.  All three occupants were arrested and taken into custody without incident.

This was a dynamic situation that unfolded very quickly, Const. Chris Terleski said.

Click to play video: 'Serious Crimes Unit investigating after body found on Vernon street'
Serious Crimes Unit investigating after body found on Vernon street

Our front-line officers did a very good job ensuring it did not escalate preventing any further risk to the public.

Two of the three occupants, all from the Lower Mainland, were later released from custody.

The driver, a 28-year-old Surrey man, remains in police custody and is expected to appear in court later Thursday.

More on Crime
