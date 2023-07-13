Man whose truck crashed into Edmonton light pole suffered medical episode

Send this page to someone via email

A 54-year-old man died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle collision near Edmonton’s core.

It happened on 107A Avenue near 99 Street.

Police said it appears a pickup truck was heading east on 107A Avenue when the driver “suddenly veered off the road and struck a light standard on the south side of 107A Avenue.”

The man driving the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

EPS major collision investigations section (MCIS) members have since confirmed the man had a medical episode right before the collision.