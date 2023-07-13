Menu

Fire

‘Danger risk is high to extreme’: Crews continue work on North Vancouver wildfire

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 1:56 pm
‘Fire danger risk is high to extremely high’: Crews continue work on North Vancouver wildfire
‘Fire danger risk is high to extremely high’: Crews continue work on North Vancouver wildfire
Crews on Thursday continued to work on the out-of-control wildfire on the North Shore.

Metro Vancouver said both aerial and ground crews will remain at the scene and will attack “hot spots” throughout the day.

Minimal fire growth was experienced overnight into Thursday morning, according to Metro Vancouver.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver'
Wildfire on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver

The Seymour River wildfire was discovered around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday in a remote area of the Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve.

It took ground crews nearly two hours to access the fire, hiking through steep terrain and thick brush.

Regional district officials said this wildfire event is an abrupt wake-up call that the fire danger risk in the region is high to extremely high, and the smallest of ignitions can lead to a major fire event.

“With warm and dry weather in the forecast, we are reminding residents and visitors in the region that the fire danger risk is high to extreme, it is exceptionally dry outside and all of our parks and green spaces are tinder dry,” said Brant Arnold-Smith, Metro Vancouver’s emergency operation’s director.

“This fire event really underscores the importance of being vigilant around all ignition sources.”

The fire was still considered out of control as of early Thursday, and covered an estimated 0.3 hectares.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and it is possible it was human-caused, officials said.

