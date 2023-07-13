Brad Herauf announced as new head coach of Regina Pats

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Pats announced a new head coach Thursday to replace former coach John Paddock who retired after nine seasons with the team.

Brad Herauf was announced as the 43rd coach in the franchise after serving as the assistant coach since 2015.

“This opportunity means a lot to myself and my family, being from Regina,” Herauf said. “The last eight seasons have been amazing, and I cannot wait to continue that in the future. The Pats are a special part of my family, and I couldn’t be more thankful for this opportunity.”

Herauf was among the 2017 coaching staff that participated in the WHL Championship Final and the 2018 Memorial Cup Final.

“Brad’s development as a coach over the past 10 years-plus has been very impressive. From a distance, I have seen the impact he has had on the Pats players, in their development, and on the team in the way they played and competed,” said Alan Millar, Regina Pats VP, hockey operations and general manager.

Millar’s new roles were announced Monday.

“I was impressed with Brad from my first dealings with him as he built and led the Pat Canadians into a model U-18 program, from my time in Moose Jaw,” Millar said. “Brad is a great communicator, has very strong technical knowledge of the game, and does a great job motivating and developing our players.”

Herauf filled in as acting head coach for the last half of the 2021-22 season while Paddock was sick and finished the season two points from a spot in the playoffs.

He also played professional hockey for eight years between the CHL, AHL and ECHL. He played his junior career with the Estevan Bruins and the Battleford North Stars.

“Brad has demonstrated throughout his career in hockey that if you put the time and effort into learning and honing your craft, be it as a player or a coach, you’ll be rewarded for that dedication,” Regina Pats CEO Gord Pritchard said. “He went from playing in the SJHL to the AHL which is no small feat, carving out a successful playing career through sheer work ethic and determination.”

Herauf served as head coach of the Regina Pat Canadians from 2013 to 2015, winning a Midget AAA Championship and a Western Regional Championship.

The Pats and Herauf will take to the ice in August for training camp to prepare for the WHL season.

The team is currently looking to fill Herauf’s former assistant coaching role.

– with files from Global News’ Brody Langager