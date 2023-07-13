Hamilton man missing for more than 3 years found alive, say police

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man who’s been missing for close to four years has been found alive, according to police.

Michael Samdass, who was 40 when he disappeared, was reported missing by his family on Sept. 3, 2019. He was found via tips connected with third-party agencies.

Specifics on how he was found have not yet been released by investigators but they did reveal he was located in the United States and in “good health.”

He was last seen in Toronto on Sept 5, 2019, after leaving his home in the area of Aylmer Crescent and Silvervine Drive in Stoney Creek.

At the time, reports say Samdass had been involved in an altercation with a homeless person, held overnight and then released by a court at Yonge and College Streets.

Since that time there had been no bank activity or contact with anyone.

A website profile from Canadian-based agency Please Bring Me Home says Samdass experienced mood and behaviour changes, as documented by family members, prior to his disappearance.