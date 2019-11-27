Menu

Hamilton

Police looking for Hamilton man missing for almost 3 months

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 11:39 am
Updated November 27, 2019 12:05 pm
Michael Samdass was last seen in downtown Toronto on Sept. 5, 2019.
Michael Samdass was last seen in downtown Toronto on Sept. 5, 2019. Hamilton Police

Police are looking for help in finding a Hamilton man who went missing in downtown Toronto in early September.

Investigators say Michael Samdass, 40, was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 5, in the area of College and Yonge streets.

“There has been no bank activity or contact with anyone since September,” Const. Lorraine Edward told Global News. “Police have exhausted all avenues to try and locate him and are now reaching out to the public for their assistance. He doesn’t have a history of going missing.”

Police say Sandmass is six feet three inches tall with curly black hair and brown eyes, and has scars on his left leg and left knee as well as a tattoo of a Nike swoosh on his upper left arm.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-2963 or 905-546-2921.

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

 

 

