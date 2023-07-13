Menu

Canada

Average asking price for Canadian rental unit hits record high in June: report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 13, 2023 10:34 am
Rising mortgage costs impact rental markets
Rising mortgage costs impact rental markets – May 30, 2023
TORONTO — A new report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada reached a record $2,042 last month amid continued interest rate hikes, population expansion and low unemployment.

Rentals.ca’s latest data release shows year-over-year rent inflation for June was 7.5 per cent, below the double-digit growth seen for most of 2022 and early 2023.

Rents also rose 1.4 from May, marking the fastest month-over-month increase for units listed on the website so far this year.

The average cost of a one-bedroom unit in June was $1,780, up 10.2 per cent from the same month in 2022.

Vancouver led the way as Canada’s priciest city for renters, with the average one-bedroom unit listed at $2,945 and a two-bedroom at $3,863, followed by nearby Burnaby, B.C.

Toronto ranked third at $2,572 for a one-bedroom and $3,301 for a two-bedroom.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

