Eastern Ontario under Tornado Watch: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says residents of eastern Ontario may see severe thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes or strong winds Thursday.

According to the weather agency, strong winds, up to 100 km/h, and heavy rains are expected from late morning to late afternoon Thursday. Tornadoes are possible.

Affected areas include the north portion of Ottawa, Gatineau, Kanata and Orleans, the Kingston region, the Smiths Falls and Perth areas, and the Prescott-Russell region. The rest Ottawa area is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch. As of 10 a.m., a Tornado watch was also issued for southern Quebec, including the Montreal area.

Environment Canada warns that although tornadoes usually accompany thunderstorms, some may appear without the accompaniment of lightning and thunder.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches,” the notice from Environment Canada read.

The weather authority says in the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued, go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Residents should also leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelters, and move to a strong building.

“As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris,” Environment Canada says.