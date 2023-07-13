Sask. RM of Dundurn declares agricultural disaster amid drought

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatchewan rural municipality is looking for disaster relief for its farmers and ranchers due to an ongoing drought.

The council of the RM of Dundurn declared an agricultural disaster on Wednesday, adding that they were looking to various levels of government to provide assistance.

The RM noted that if any local producers need documentation of the declaration to get assistance they should reach out to their office at rm314@dundurnrm.ca.

Global News has reached out to the Sask. government for a response.