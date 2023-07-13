Menu

Canada

Sask. RM of Dundurn declares agricultural disaster amid drought

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 9:38 am
The RM of Dundurn has declared an agricultural disaster due to an ongoing drought.
The RM of Dundurn has declared an agricultural disaster due to an ongoing drought.
A Saskatchewan rural municipality is looking for disaster relief for its farmers and ranchers due to an ongoing drought.

The council of the RM of Dundurn declared an agricultural disaster on Wednesday, adding that they were looking to various levels of government to provide assistance.

The RM noted that if any local producers need documentation of the declaration to get assistance they should reach out to their office at rm314@dundurnrm.ca.

Global News has reached out to the Sask. government for a response.

Ag in Motion showcasing what’s new in agriculture
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsDroughtFarmersdisaster reliefDundurnAgricultural Disaster
