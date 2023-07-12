Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth ‘breaking barriers’ with new Calgary mural

Send this page to someone via email

Some young Calgarians are celebrating this Stampede week with a new effort to encourage diversity in the city.

Indigenous and non-Indigenous teens are teaming up to bring people together.

The youth are working on a new sidewalk mural outside the Bob Bahan Aquatic & Fitness Centre in the Forest Lawn neighbourhood in southeast Calgary.

Each participant is contributing a small section of art.

“This is my artwork: different skin tones,” 17-year-old Mariah Santos said. “I drew it to represent diversity in the city.”

The teens’ images are aimed at encouraging people from different backgrounds to come together to build community.

“Why does it matter what someone looks like, what colour their skin is or what size they are?” Axle Thran, 14, said. “They all matter . They’re all just there. They’re all together.”

Fourteen-year-old artist Kaylee Barlow feels the mural is an important chance to showcase her message.

“(My painting) says ‘Every Child Matters.’” Barlow said. “I did this because I’m Indigenous, and I feel it really matters to put it out there that every child matters.”

Flora Johnson, a veteran Indigenous artist who volunteered to lead the mural project, says she’s proud of the work the teens are doing.

“It helps them with their leadership, self-confidence,” Johnson said. “This is about breaking barriers, bringing us all together, learning about each other.”

Johnson hopes the lessons learned while creating the artwork will stay with the participants long after the project is completed.

“It’s about empowering the youth and about connecting,” Johnson said. “Building respect for yourself.”