Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Child seriously injured after being struck at crosswalk in Halifax

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 6:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: July 12'
Global News at 6 Halifax: July 12
Global News at 6 Halifax from July 12, 2023.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a child was struck by a van while at a crosswalk on Gottingen Street in the city’s north end Wednesday evening.

Police say they were called just after 6:45 p.m. to the intersection of Gottingen and Uniacke streets.

They say a girl “sustained serious injuries” and was taken to hospital.

“Investigators with Patrol, Accident Investigation Section and Forensic Identification Section are conducting the investigation, which is in the early stages,” police noted in a news release.

Trending Now

Traffic was blocked in both directions between Buddy Daye and Charles streets as part of the investigation.

More on Canada
Pedestrian StruckPedestrianPedestrian CollisionGottingen Streetcrosswalk collisionHalifax pedestrianHalifax pedestrian collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices