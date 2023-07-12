Child seriously injured after being struck at crosswalk in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a child was struck by a van while at a crosswalk on Gottingen Street in the city’s north end Wednesday evening.

Police say they were called just after 6:45 p.m. to the intersection of Gottingen and Uniacke streets.

They say a girl “sustained serious injuries” and was taken to hospital.

“Investigators with Patrol, Accident Investigation Section and Forensic Identification Section are conducting the investigation, which is in the early stages,” police noted in a news release.

Traffic was blocked in both directions between Buddy Daye and Charles streets as part of the investigation.