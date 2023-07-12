Collision near Grande Prairie kills 1, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A person has died following a collision five kilometres south of Grande Prairie, Alta.

RCMP said around 3:30 Wednesday, first responders were on the scene of a collision between a pickup truck and a dump truck with a trailer on Resources Road south of Township Road 704A.

The driver of the pickup truck died in the crash, police said.

There is no through traffic at Resources Road and Township Road 704A and police said drivers should expect traffic interruptions for several hours while investigators work to determine the cause of the crash.

More to come…