Traffic

Collision near Grande Prairie kills 1, RCMP say

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted July 12, 2023 6:01 pm
Residents of Grande Prairie and surrounding areas on edge over Alberta wildfire threat
Wildfires in northern Alberta have not grown so much in size this week but there are fears that could quickly change. Evacuation orders remain in effect just outside of Grande Prairie and people in that city are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst. Sarah Komadina reports – May 11, 2023
A person has died following a collision five kilometres south of Grande Prairie, Alta.

RCMP said around 3:30 Wednesday, first responders were on the scene of a collision between a pickup truck and a dump truck with a trailer on Resources Road south of Township Road 704A.

The driver of the pickup truck died in the crash, police said.

There is no through traffic at Resources Road and Township Road 704A and police said drivers should expect traffic interruptions for several hours while investigators work to determine the cause of the crash.

More to come…

Fiery multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 1 near Revelstoke
RCMPAlberta RCMPFatal CrashFatal CollisionGrande PrairieGrande Prairie RCMPDump TruckAlberta fatal collisionTruck CrashGrande Prairie fatal collision
