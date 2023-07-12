Menu

Crime

Quebec judge says 3-month sentence could trivialize promotion of hate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2023 4:53 pm
Gabriel Sohier-Chaput walks the halls of the courthouse in Montreal on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Gabriel Sohier-Chaput walks the halls of the courthouse in Montreal on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Quebec court judge says he fears a jail sentence of just three months for a man convicted of promoting hatred against Jews would trivialize the crime.

Both the prosecution and the defence today recommended a three-month sentence, followed by probation, for Gabriel Sohier Chaput, who was convicted in January in connection with an article he wrote for the neo-Nazi Daily Stormer website.

Defence lawyer Antonio Cabral told a Montreal court that his client is a changed man and is no longer involved with online neo-Nazis.

However, Judge Manlio Del Negro says a pre-sentencing report indicates that Sohier Chaput continues to hold the same views he did when he wrote the antisemitic article.

Del Negro also described an apology given by Sohier Chaput during the sentencing hearing as “opportunistic.”

daily stormerGabriel Sohier-Chaputpromoting hatredanti-JewishZeigerSohier Chaput trialSohier-Chaput sentencing
© 2023 The Canadian Press

