Crime

Man with ‘extensive criminal history’ facing attempted murder charge in Brampton shooting: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 2:36 pm
Andre Slack, from Brampton, was arrested and charged with multiple offences including attempted murder and unauthorized possession of a firearm. View image in full screen
Andre Slack, from Brampton, was arrested and charged with multiple offences including attempted murder and unauthorized possession of a firearm. Handout / Peel Regional Police
A man with an “extensive criminal history” is facing an attempted murder charge in relation to a shooting in Brampton earlier this month that left a 24-year-old injured, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the shooting happened at around 2 p.m. on July 4 during an altercation between two people in the area of Sandalwood Parkway and Richvale Drive, which is near Kennedy Road North.

The victim and the suspect both fled the area in vehicles, police said.

The victim, a 24-year-old Brampton man, went to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they later identified the suspect.

On July 6, 38-year-old Andre Slack, from Brampton, was arrested and charged with multiple offences including attempted murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to an order.

“Andre Slack has an extensive criminal history, including two convictions for unauthorized possession of a firearm, drug trafficking, robbery and break and enter,” police said.

Anyone with information or video footage relating to the shooting was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

‘Fictional Gotham City’: Concerns about Toronto’s spate of violence in public places
