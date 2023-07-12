‘It’s just scary ‘: 2nd couple attacked downtown after Nickelback concert

Send this page to someone via email

A couple say they were attacked on their way to a bar after the Nickelback concert on June 24, just an hour after an incident with another couple who was attacked outside the Marriot Hotel downtown.

Kate and Brenton Francis were riding a scooter past a group of people on their way to a downtown bar when suddenly they were clotheslined and pulled off the scooter.

View image in full screen A photo taken of Mr. and Mrs. Francis moments before they were attacked in Downtown Edmonton after leaving a Nickelback concert. COURTESY: Kate and Brenton Francis

“I was shocked and confused because I had no idea what had happened,” said Brenton Francis.

Francis noticed Kate was seriously injured. Her ankle was completely dislocated and partially severed.

Francis said luckily there were police officers and retired firemen who stopped to help them. The people who stopped to help them were able to put a tourniquet on Kate before EMS arrived to help stop the bleeding.

“(It was a) terrible thing that happened, but it couldn’t have happened at a better place or time,” said Francis.

As the police and firemen were helping Kate, they began yelling “assault” and pointing at someone. Bystanders began chasing the suspect down, said Kate.

Kate was taken to hospital and needed two surgeries following the attack. She will be unable to put weight on her ankle for a minimum of three months.

“I can’t do anything,” said Kate. “I can barely get out of the house.”

The day after the attack one of the firefighters who helped Kate came to visit her in the hospital and said that he was shocked she kept her foot.

Kate said that all the support she has received has been amazing.

“(It) kind of restored my faith in humanity.”

Police confirmed the suspect was caught shortly after the attack with the help of citizens.

EPS said the suspect is a 22-year-old male who has been charged with aggravated assault.

The Francis’ said they are now going to be cautious about going downtown or even coming to Edmonton.

“I don’t wanna come here anymore at all,” said Francis. “ It just makes me angry, thinking about it.”

Kate believes crime is rising in downtown Edmonton and said that it is a complex issue.

“I think the crime has gotten really bad and I think a lot of it has to do with drugs and that’s such a complex problem that it’s not an easy fix,” Kate said.

“I wouldn’t be walking Jasper or Whyte at night anymore. I wouldn’t recommend it to any of my friends.”

Kate hopes that the city can address this and prevent it from happening to others.

“It’s just scary for anybody that’s in that position. You don’t want to see it happen to somebody else. It’s just been such a horrible ordeal.”