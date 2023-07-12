Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Passenger sits in blood-soaked area on flight from Paris to Toronto, investigation underway

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2023 1:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Proposed changes to air passenger protection regulations'
Consumer Matters: Proposed changes to air passenger protection regulations
WATCH ABOVE: Air travel disruptions continue through the peak summer season with passengers facing delays and cancelled flights. The Canadian Transportation Agency now wants to hear from the public as it makes changes to strengthen its air passenger regulations. Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s public health agency has opened an investigation after a passenger on an Air France flight from Paris to Toronto says he sat amid the uncleaned remnants of a previous passenger’s hemorrhage.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says it is aware of the incident on the June 30 flight and cited its mandate to ensure that anything brought into the country on a conveyance does not threaten public health.

Passenger Habib Battah told The Canadian Press that after boarding the eight-hour flight he smelt a strong manure-like odor and noticed a large stain on the floor in front of his seat.

Habib Battah is seen on an Air France flight from Paris to Toronto in a June 30, 2023, handout photo, as he is cleaning blood off his pet carrier backpack that had transferred from the plane carpet from a previous passengers hemorrhage. Canada’s public health agency has opened an investigation after a passenger on an Air France flight from Paris to Toronto reportedly sat amid the uncleaned remnants of a previous passenger’s hemorrhage. View image in full screen
Habib Battah is seen on an Air France flight from Paris to Toronto in a June 30, 2023, handout photo, as he is cleaning blood off his pet carrier backpack that had transferred from the plane carpet from a previous passengers hemorrhage. Canada’s public health agency has opened an investigation after a passenger on an Air France flight from Paris to Toronto reportedly sat amid the uncleaned remnants of a previous passenger’s hemorrhage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Habib Battah

Battah says he alerted cabin crew about the stain and was then given cleaning supplies in response.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He says that after wiping the floor beneath his seat, the cloth came out “blood red.”

He says cabin crew later told him that someone suffered a hemorrhage in his seat on a previous flight and that he could not change seats as the flight was full – they instead gave him more gloves and cleaning supplies.

Air France has not responded to a request for comment on what happened.

More on Toronto
TravelTorontoParisPublic Health Agency of CanadaPHACAir FrancePassenger sits blood-soaked area
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices