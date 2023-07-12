Investigators believe suspect in Kitchener break-in was targeting former tenant

Send this page to someone via email

Officers believe that a man who broke into an apartment in Kitchener last week may have been looking for a former tenant, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the incident occurred at an apartment at 746 Queen St. S. on July 4 at around 11 p.m.

Police say a suspect was seen standing outside the building for 15 minutes before the incident occurred and spoke with at least one passerby.

Continuing to investigate a break-in that occurred at a building in Kitchener. Investigators are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the individual in the video. More: https://t.co/jhxeudvMtm Occ: 23-192288 (911) pic.twitter.com/UM9yktUobE — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) July 11, 2023

They released a 55-second video on Twitter which shows a man waiting outside what appears to be a hair salon.

Police say officers are continuing to investigate. Anyone with info can call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.