Investigators believe suspect in Kitchener break-in was targeting former tenant

Officers believe that a man who broke into an apartment in Kitchener last week may have been looking for a former tenant, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say the incident occurred at an apartment at 746 Queen St. S. on July 4 at around 11 p.m.
Police say a suspect was seen standing outside the building for 15 minutes before the incident occurred and spoke with at least one passerby.
They released a 55-second video on Twitter which shows a man waiting outside what appears to be a hair salon.
Police say officers are continuing to investigate. Anyone with info can call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
