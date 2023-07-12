Menu

Crime

Man struck with rock during downtown fight, Guelph police say

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted July 12, 2023 10:30 am
Man struck with rock during downtown fight, Guelph police say - image View image in full screen
Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say a man was injured when two people got into a fight on Tuesday in the downtown core.

At 8 a.m., police said two men got into an argument in a parking lot, escalating with one of them punching the other in the head twice.

The accused then allegedly hit the victim in the head with a rock.

Minutes later, police said they found the man a short distance away and arrested him

The victim was taken to Guelph General Hospital and treated for a bruise on the back of his head.

A 52-year-old has been charged with assault with a weapon.

He is scheduled for a court date in Guelph on Aug. 26.

