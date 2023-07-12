Man struck with rock during downtown fight, Guelph police say

Guelph police say a man was injured when two people got into a fight on Tuesday in the downtown core.
At 8 a.m., police said two men got into an argument in a parking lot, escalating with one of them punching the other in the head twice.
The accused then allegedly hit the victim in the head with a rock.
Minutes later, police said they found the man a short distance away and arrested him
Trending Now
The victim was taken to Guelph General Hospital and treated for a bruise on the back of his head.
A 52-year-old has been charged with assault with a weapon.
He is scheduled for a court date in Guelph on Aug. 26.
More on Crime
- ‘Do not approach’: OPP warn public as biker gang violence erupts in eastern Ontario
- Accused Toronto subway stabber missed court appearance on day of attack: docs
- Montreal police raid leads to 4 arrests on opening day of illegal magic mushroom shop
- Alleged sex abuse at N.S. youth centre could involve 200 survivors: RCMP
Comments