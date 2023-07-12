Menu

Crime

Kingston victim stabbed in the neck with machete, knife: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 9:06 am
Kingston police say the victim of a brutal attack was able to escape with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed with a machete and a knife over the weekend.
Kingston police say the victim of a brutal attack was able to escape with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed with a machete and a knife over the weekend. Global News
Kingston police have charged two men in relation to a violent attack in the city.

According to police, the assault took place early July 8 on Smith Street, although the victim was found later near the intersection of Princess and Dayton streets.

The victim, who has not been identified, was stabbed in the neck and the back by two people, one using a machete and the other using a knife, police say.

The victim was critically injured, but was able to flee from their attackers after disarming one of the two people involved, according to police.

Police released information about the attack Tuesday evening. They say two people were arrested in connection with the assault, but did not give details of when or how the two were arrested.

Hunter Warmington, 25, and Brody Warmington, 22, are both facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace. Hunter also faces three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

