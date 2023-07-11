Menu

Traffic

Eglinton Avenue collision involving pedestrian sends 2 to hospital in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 9:47 pm
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Two people have been taken to hospital after a vehicle struck at least one pedestrian in Toronto, police say.

Officers with the Toronto Police Service were called to Eglinton and Kane avenues around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

Police initially said one woman was injured and taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics confirmed to Global News they took the woman to a trauma centre.

In an update, police said a second victim was also taken to hospital after the incident. The driver remained at the scene.

Eglinton Avenue was closed on Tuesday evening between Keele Street and Caledonia Road.

