Eglinton Avenue collision involving pedestrian sends 2 to hospital in Toronto

Two people have been taken to hospital after a vehicle struck at least one pedestrian in Toronto, police say.

Officers with the Toronto Police Service were called to Eglinton and Kane avenues around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

Police initially said one woman was injured and taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics confirmed to Global News they took the woman to a trauma centre.

In an update, police said a second victim was also taken to hospital after the incident. The driver remained at the scene.

Eglinton Avenue was closed on Tuesday evening between Keele Street and Caledonia Road.