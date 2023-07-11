Police hunt for man after Vaughan, Ont. sexual assault

Police in Vaughan, Ont., are searching for a man in his mid-30s after a sexual assault was reported.
York Regional Police said a sexual assault was reported on Monday around 11 p.m. on Vaughan’s Atkinson Avenue, near its intersection with Bathurst Street.
Police said a 42-year-old woman was walking in the area when a man she didn’t know came up to her and touched her without consent.
He then allegedly fled the area.
The man was described as in his mid-30s with a heavy build. Police said he had dark brown hair and wore a white shirt, black shorts and running shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police.
