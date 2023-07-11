Menu

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

Traffic lights to be installed at site of fatal pedestrian collision on Highway 97A

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 8:40 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Getty Images
Traffic lights will soon be installed at the site of a fatal collision along an Okanagan highway.

The incident on Canada Day happened at Canyon Road and Highway 97A, where a 62-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck at a marked crosswalk.

Police say Harry Jones Jr., of Enderby, died at the scene. The 60-year-old driver from Vernon remained at the scene.

The highway was closed in both directions while police investigated.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the family of Harry Jones Jr., especially his children and all of his friends and communities that are affected by this tragic accident,” reads a statement from the Ministry of Transportation.

“In collaboration with Splatsin (First Nation) and supported by the City of Enderby and District of Sicamous, the ministry is moving ahead with installing signals to improve safety for pedestrians and vehicles at this busy intersection.”

The design for the lights should be completed this summer, with construction to follow in the fall.

