Suspicious fire near Buck Lake prompts RCMP probe

Thorsby-Breton RCMP said a wildfire was reported June 7 in a heavily treed grazing reserve located near Range Road 52 and Township Road 464.

Police saidwitnesses reported seeing a black Dodge Ram speeding away from the area shortly before the fire started. Police said they do not know if the Dodge Ram is related to the fire at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and police are trying to identify the owner of the black Dodge Ram.

Anyone with information can contact their local police department, Thorsby-Breton RCMP detachments, or Crime Stoppers.