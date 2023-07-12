Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Suspicious fire near Buck Lake prompts RCMP probe

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 2:50 pm
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Breton or Thorsby RCMP detachment. View image in full screen
Police say they responded to numerous reports of a wildfire near Range Road 52 and Township Road 464 and witnesses reported seeing a black Dodge Ram leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Handout / Alberta RCMP
Thorsby-Breton RCMP said a wildfire was reported June 7 in a heavily treed grazing reserve located near Range Road 52 and Township Road 464.

Police saidwitnesses reported seeing a black Dodge Ram speeding away from the area shortly before the fire started. Police said they do not know if the Dodge Ram is related to the fire at this time.

Click to play video: 'Golden, B.C. courthouse a ‘total loss’ after suspicious fire'
Golden, B.C. courthouse a ‘total loss’ after suspicious fire

The investigation is ongoing and police are trying to identify the owner of the black Dodge Ram.

Anyone with information can contact their local police department, Thorsby-Breton RCMP detachments, or Crime Stoppers.

