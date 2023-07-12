Suspicious fire near Buck Lake prompts RCMP probe

Thorsby-Breton RCMP said a wildfire was reported June 7 in a heavily treed grazing reserve located near Range Road 52 and Township Road 464.
Police saidwitnesses reported seeing a black Dodge Ram speeding away from the area shortly before the fire started. Police said they do not know if the Dodge Ram is related to the fire at this time.
Golden, B.C. courthouse a ‘total loss’ after suspicious fire
The investigation is ongoing and police are trying to identify the owner of the black Dodge Ram.
Trending Now
Anyone with information can contact their local police department, Thorsby-Breton RCMP detachments, or Crime Stoppers.
More on Crime
- ‘Do not approach’: OPP warn public as biker gang violence erupts in eastern Ontario
- Alleged sex abuse at N.S. youth centre could involve 200 survivors: RCMP
- Montreal police raid leads to 4 arrests on opening day of illegal magic mushroom shop
- Accused Toronto subway stabber missed court appearance on day of attack: docs
Comments