Rock the Park takes over Harris Park as Mumford and Sons, Billy Talent headline

Harris Park will be the place to be over the next four days as the 19th edition of Rock the Park returns to London, Ont.

Running from Wednesday to Saturday, the popular summer music festival will feature major headliners, including Mumford & Sons, Ludacris and Billy Talent.

Brad Jones, president of festival organizers Jones Entertainment Group, says the festival has grown to the point of musical acts wishing to return.

“We’ve had many, many top bands say, ‘Please have us back,’” said Jones. “It’s not the biggest festival, but it’s 13,000 people in a long, narrow park downtown along the river.”

While the forecast for the festival’s first night is calling for a chance of showers, Jones says the show goes on rain or shine.

“Some of the greatest nights we’ve had in our 19-year run has been when there’s rain coming down and people are having the times of their lives,” said Jones, adding he recommends attendees bring a jacket or small umbrella no larger than 24 inches.

Since its inception, local charities have been a central focal point for the festival. For the first 13 years, Rock the Park was partnered with Bethany’s Hope Foundation, raising over $2.2 million.

Since 2016, the festival has been associated with other charities and is currently partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of London & Area, Humane Society of London & Middlesex, and Make A Wish Southwestern Ontario.

With three nights already close to sold out, Jones says this year they anticipate passing $4 million raised in total since 2003.

And while most of the shows are nearly sold out, Jones says a few are still available, with information available at rockthepark.ca.

2023 Lineup

Wednesday, July 12

The Trews – 4:45 p.m.

Bahamas – 6:15 p.m.

Vance Joy – 7:30 p.m.

Mumford & Sons – 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 13

Default – 5 p.m.

Halestorm – 6:15 p.m.

Papa Roach – 7:45 p.m.

Volbeat – 9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 14

Chingy – 5 p.m.

Mya – 5:45 p.m.

Ashanti – 6:30 p.m.

Ja Rule – 7:15 p.m.

T.I. – 8:20 p.m.

Ludacris – 9:50 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

The Dirty Nil – 4:15 p.m.

Silverstein – 5:15 p.m.

Cypress Hill – 6:30 p.m.

Alexisonfire – 8 p.m.

Billy Talent – 9:45 p.m.