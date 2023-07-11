University of Calgary Students’ Union pushes for affordable housing as rents rise

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Calgary Students’ Union is pushing for more affordable housing in the city as more and more students are housing insecure.

In a release issued Tuesday morning, the union said many students are living in unsafe spaces and even in their cars because rent is unaffordable.

According to Rentals.ca’s latest rent report, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,658 a month, a 12.7 per cent increase year-over-year.

Mateusz Salmassi, the union’s vice-president external, urged Calgarians to rent to students.

“Please consider renting to a student, if you are able,” he said in the statement. “Students are living in unsafe conditions and others have had to temporarily live in their cars because they couldn’t find housing. This is not acceptable in a place like Calgary.”

Salmassi added the University of Calgary is not planning on adding more on-campus housing in the future, even though they plan to expand student enrollment by 1,000 students every year. He said the university’s development, University District, is largely unaffordable for students.

Salmassi said the union will be pushing Calgary city council to immediately work on all recommendations from its Housing Affordability Task Force.

“These recommendations just make sense,” he said. “If we want Calgary to be an affordable place to live then we need to be concerned about all Calgarians, not only those who can afford to buy an expensive house. These recommendations would lower the bar for homeownership by allowing secondary and backyard suites that homeowners can rent to students, for example.”