Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in crash that killed 2 teen soccer players near Burnaby New West border

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 4:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Vigil held for teens killed in Burnaby-New Westminster crash'
Vigil held for teens killed in Burnaby-New Westminster crash
WATCH: It was an emotional Monday night on the Burnaby-New Westminster border as people gathered to remember two teens killed in a crash. As Christa Dao reports, amid the heartbreak there is also frustration with the justice system – Aug 2, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has now been charged following a crash that killed two teens near the New Westminster and Burnaby border last summer.

Yasbirat Habtamu Hailu, 17, and Samir Ali, 18, suffered fatal injuries on July 26, 2022, when their vehicle was struck by a white sedan that Metro Vancouver Transit Police said was fleeing a traffic stop.

The teens were on their way home from a soccer match at the time.

“Samir and Yasbirat were really good persons, great friends. They had a really great future ahead of them,” friend and soccer teammate Natnael Dori told Global News last year at a vigil held for the duo.

“(Hailu) was the kind of person that would come when it was sunny, raining, snowy, don’t matter. He would always come here and play together until the lights go out. I really miss him.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ali, who came to Canada as a refugee from Kenya, was the eldest of nine siblings, had just graduated high school and was preparing to attend the University of British Columbia on a full scholarship, according to a GoFundMe for his family.

Hailu, a refugee from Ethiopia and the eldest of four siblings, was about to enter his senior year of high school, according to a GoFundMe for his family.

Click to play video: 'Teen soccer players killed in senseless crash mourned by teammates'
Teen soccer players killed in senseless crash mourned by teammates

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. when Metro Vancouver Transit Police officers were on their way back to their headquarters and attempted to pull the sedan over as it was being driven erratically, according to Transit police.

The driver took off instead of pulling over and a short time later, struck the car in which the two teens were travelling. Despite attempting life-saving measures on the two teens, they died of their injuries in hospital, police confirmed.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

After crashing into the teens’ car, the driver of the suspect car and a passenger took off on foot, police said, but were quickly found and arrested.

Cory Robert Ulmer Brown, 27, has been charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death, one count of driving while disqualified, and one count of flight from police.

Brown was on 24-hour house arrest following the incident, police said and is currently in custody on unrelated charges. He will remain in custody until his next court appearance which is scheduled for July 19.

“The profound loss in this investigation was felt by all involved and our thoughts remain with the families and community, as we direct our focus on moving forward through the court process,” Insp. Chris Mullin with the investigation section of the Transit police said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Two killed, two arrested in crash at New Westminster/Burnaby border'
Two killed, two arrested in crash at New Westminster/Burnaby border
Advertisement
More on Crime
Fatal Crashmetro vancouver transit policeTeens killed in crashSamir Alisoccer players killedBurnaby New West crashBurnaby New West crash 2022Cory Robert Ulmer BrownCory Robert Ulmer Brown chargedCory Robert Ulmer Brown crash chargesTeens killed crashYasbirat Habtamu Hailu
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices