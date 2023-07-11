Danielle Smith says Ottawa could help health care with improved international recruiting

See more sharing options

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says improving health care is not just a matter of money and transfers from Ottawa to the provinces.

At the annual premiers’ conference in Winnipeg, Smith says the federal government could help by streamlining recruitment of workers from abroad.

View image in full screen Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta, speaks to media at the Council of the Federation Canadian premiers meeting at The Fort Garry Hotel in Winnipeg, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

She also says Ottawa could help ensure that health-care workers can move seamlessly between provinces.

Health care is one of the main topics at the three-day meeting this week.

The premiers also met with health worker representatives.

The Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions put forward several recommendations to the premiers to boost health care, including minimum nurse-to-patient ratios and setting limits on safe hours of continuous work.