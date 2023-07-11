Menu

Health

Danielle Smith says Ottawa could help health care with improved international recruiting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2023 2:32 pm
New nursing program aims to bring more health-care workers into Alberta
To help address the nursing shortage in Alberta, MacEwan University is offering a new program starting in the fall. It targets internationally educated nurses who are looking to become registered nurses.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says improving health care is not just a matter of money and transfers from Ottawa to the provinces.

At the annual premiers’ conference in Winnipeg, Smith says the federal government could help by streamlining recruitment of workers from abroad.

Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta, speaks to media at the Council of the Federation Canadian premiers meeting at The Fort Garry Hotel in Winnipeg, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. View image in full screen
Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta, speaks to media at the Council of the Federation Canadian premiers meeting at The Fort Garry Hotel in Winnipeg, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

She also says Ottawa could help ensure that health-care workers can move seamlessly between provinces.

Health care is one of the main topics at the three-day meeting this week.

The premiers also met with health worker representatives.

The Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions put forward several recommendations to the premiers to boost health care, including minimum nurse-to-patient ratios and setting limits on safe hours of continuous work.

Alberta politicsAlberta LegislatureAlberta healthpoliticsHealthHealth CareEmploymentDanielle SmithHealth Care Workershealth care systemHealth worker recruitment
© 2023 The Canadian Press

