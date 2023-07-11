Ride-hailing companies adapting to Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan’s two ride-hailing companies are finding success in the valley and making adjustments as needs arise.

Uber is still adjusting to the market, with just one month behind it, while Uride is finding cause for growth after one year in the rearview mirror.

“As expected, based on the support from residents, visitors, and businesses, demand for rides is high, making wait times a bit longer than what people would expect based on their experience in cities where rideshare has been operational for many years,” a representative from Uber said in a statement.

“This is consistent with launches in other cities including when we launched Vancouver in 2020.”

To address the need, the company said it is integrating deeper into Kelowna’s transportation system by including Lime e-scooters and e-bikes available for rent in the Uber app.

“We are looking for more drivers so we can continue to provide a great experience to people looking for a ride,” the statement read.

“We have some exciting offers for new and existing drivers including existing drivers in Kelowna can earn $500 extra for each friend they invite to join Uber and who completes 100 trips in these cities within 90 days of signing up.”

Starting Wednesday, new drivers in Kelowna will earn an extra $500 if they complete 15 ride-share trips within 30 days, though terms apply.

Meanwhile, Uride has expanded its reach in the Okanagan and is now able to offer its service to the smaller communities in the region.

Uride announced that it was bringing several new communities into its network Tuesday, in a move that it says demonstrates its intention to well serve the community.

“Our entire team is committed to delivering safe, reliable, and affordable transportation services across

the Okanagan Valley, and this expansion is a true reflection of that dedication,” regional operations manager Ravi Dhami said, expressing enthusiasm for the significant expansion.

Penticton will now serve not only the city but also the surrounding communities of Summerland

and Okanagan Falls.

In Kelowna, Uride’s services have been extended to include Lake Country and the area of

Westside Road up to La Casa Resort.

For Vernon, the service area now extends to Westside Road up to Intil Road and Lavington.