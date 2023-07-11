Country Thunder rolls into Craven, Sask. on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The Country Thunder music festival out by Craven, Sask., kicks off Thursday night and runs until Sunday.

Megan Benoit, digital manager for the event said a big announcement for next year’s show will be given on Saturday.

“We have decided to announce a very, very big headliner for next year, we’ll be making that announcement on Saturday, and this announcement will sell out the festival,” Benoit said.

She said they’ll be giving that information out early on Saturday to the fans who show up to Country Thunder before they announce it elsewhere.

4:18 Keith Urban, Tim McGraw headlining Country Thunder Saskatchewan

Headliners for this year’s festival are Jon Pardi, Tim McGraw and Keith Urban, with performances from Bailey Zimmerman, High Valley, Midland, Brett Kissel and many more.

Benoit said they always look to provide more opportunities for entertainment beyond the main stage, giving an example of a hypnotist taking part.

She said they’ll be showcasing local talent through the Sask. Music Songwriter’s Showcase series.

“Seeing these performers in a very intimate setting, it’s just them and a guitar kind of telling the stories.”

She said giving these local performers a spotlight is important because you never know who will become the next big success.

Benoit said they laid down some sod at the main stage area this year.

The show will also have a Snowbirds flyover.