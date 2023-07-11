Menu

Canada

Energy stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite higher, U.S. stocks also rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2023 11:45 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin.
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
TORONTO — Strength in energy stocks helped lead the gains for Canada’s main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 28.15 points at 19,850.60.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 168.87 points at 34,113.27. The S&P 500 index was up 12.43 points at 4,421.96, while the Nasdaq composite was up 22.31 points at 13,707.79.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.40 cents US compared with 75.28 cents US on Monday.

The August crude contract was up US$1.51 at US$74.50 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.73 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$6.20 at US$1,937.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was down three cents at US$3.75 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

