Crime

Accused in University of Waterloo stabbing makes court appearance

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 12:32 pm
Police believe University of Waterloo stabbing suspect motivated by hate
Police believe University of Waterloo stabbing suspect motivated by hate – Jun 29, 2023
The man accused of stabbing three people at the University of Waterloo on June 28 made a brief court appearance Tuesday morning.

Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, 24, said that he had legal representation and will remain at Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton at least until a new bail hearing takes place on July 25.

The recently graduated international student was not actually in the courtroom but made an appearance from Maplehurst via videoconferencing technology.

Villalba-Aleman is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief under $5,000 in connection to the triple stabbing at the school.

The incident has been described by police as a hate-motivated attack as it occurred in a gender studies classroom in Hagey Hall at the University of Waterloo.

Police have said that a man walked into the classroom and confirmed the specifics of the class before allegedly pulling out two knives and stabbing the instructor and others.

A professor and two students were taken to hospital on June 25.

Students standing in solidarity with Waterloo school stabbing victims
WaterlooWaterloo stabbingUniversity of Waterloo stabbingHagey Hall stabbingHagey Hall Waterloouniversity of waterloo hagey hallstabbing in waterloostabbing at the university of waterloostabbing waterlooGeovanny Villalba-Alemanwaterloo stabbing todayGeovanny Villalba-Aleman court appearance
