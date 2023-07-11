Man wields hatchet after denied free coffee at Guelph drive-thru, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are investigating an incident at a business after one man’s request for free coffee was denied.

Authorities said just after 10:30 p.m. on Monday, one man walked through a drive-thru near the intersection of Woodlawn and Imperial Roads and asked for free coffee but was turned down by staff.

Police said the man tried to reach for the debit machine but staff recovered it.

He then walked towards the front of the business and a staff member quickly locked the front door.

The man reportedly pulled out a hatchet and began waving it around his head.

A short time later, the man left the area on a blue bicycle and was carrying bags.

Police describe the man as 35 years old with brown hair and wearing a black top, jeans and white shoes.