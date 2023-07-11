Fire bans in place for Saskatchewan provincial parks

Send this page to someone via email

Danielson Provincial Park, Douglas Provincial Park and Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park have fire restrictions in place after the province’s Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport noted there were extreme fire hazards.

The bans were put in place Monday afternoon and stipulated that self-contained, CSA-approved portable gas heating devices, fire pits, BBQs, pressurized stoves and charcoal briquettes are permitted for cooking and heating purposes during the ban at the park’s discretion.

0:35 Kamloops Mounties launch criminal probe of grass fire that began as campfire

It was noted that the campfire restrictions will remain in place until conditions improve.

Story continues below advertisement

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said there were 28 active wildfires in the province as of Tuesday morning.

The southern parts of the province are in the extreme to high risk on the fire danger map.

That being said, there are 12 active rural municipality fire bans in place across the province, mostly in the South-west portion of Saskatchewan. There are also seven active urban municipality fire bans in place.