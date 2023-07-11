Menu

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Fire bans in place for Saskatchewan provincial parks

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 10:24 am
Fire bans have been put in place for three of Saskatchewan's provincial parks.
Fire bans have been put in place for three of Saskatchewan's provincial parks. File / Global News
Danielson Provincial Park, Douglas Provincial Park and Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park have fire restrictions in place after the province’s Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport noted there were extreme fire hazards.

The bans were put in place Monday afternoon and stipulated that self-contained, CSA-approved portable gas heating devices, fire pits, BBQs, pressurized stoves and charcoal briquettes are permitted for cooking and heating purposes during the ban at the park’s discretion.

It was noted that the campfire restrictions will remain in place until conditions improve.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said there were 28 active wildfires in the province as of Tuesday morning.

The southern parts of the province are in the extreme to high risk on the fire danger map.

That being said, there are 12 active rural municipality fire bans in place across the province, mostly in the South-west portion of Saskatchewan. There are also seven active urban municipality fire bans in place.

