Homicide unit investigating man found dead outside north Edmonton home

Edmonton police’s homicide section is investigating the suspicious death of a man found outside a north side home at 6 a.m. Monday.

Police officers were called about an injured man outside a residence near 84 Street and 179 Avenue Monday morning.

They found a 25-year-old man with “serious injuries,” who was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, July 13.

Detectives are hopeful that dash camera footage from the area could help the investigation. They’re asking anyone that was driving in the area of 84 Street and 180 Avenue on Monday, July 10, between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Investigators are also asking for anyone with home security footage from that area over the same time frame to contact police.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.