Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Homicide unit investigating man found dead outside north Edmonton home

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 9:17 pm
police cars outside a residential home. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigate after a man was found dead outside a home near 84 Street and 179 Avenue on Monday, July 10, 2023. Global News
Edmonton police’s homicide section is investigating the suspicious death of a man found outside a north side home at 6 a.m. Monday.

Police officers were called about an injured man outside a residence near 84 Street and 179 Avenue Monday morning.

They found a 25-year-old man with “serious injuries,” who was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, July 13.

Detectives are hopeful that dash camera footage from the area could help the investigation. They’re asking anyone that was driving in the area of 84 Street and 180 Avenue on Monday, July 10, between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Investigators are also asking for anyone with home security footage from that area over the same time frame to contact police.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

Edmonton police investigate after a man was found dead outside a home near 84 Street and 179 Avenue on Monday, July 10, 2023. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigate after a man was found dead outside a home near 84 Street and 179 Avenue on Monday, July 10, 2023. Global News
