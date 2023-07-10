Menu

Crime

RCMP search for puppy, Lil Bit, stolen in alleged home invasion in Surrey

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2023 8:28 pm
A miniature pinscher and Shih Tzu cross named Lil Bit is seen in this handout photo from Surrey RCMP. Police say Lil Bit was stolen by two people during a Surrey, B.C., home invasion robbery on June 27, 2023.
A miniature pinscher and Shih Tzu cross named Lil Bit is seen in this handout photo from Surrey RCMP. Police say Lil Bit was stolen by two people during a Surrey, B.C., home invasion robbery on June 27, 2023. Handout/Surrey RCMP
Police in Surrey, B.C., are appealing for public help to find a puppy that was stolen during an alleged home invasion robbery.

They say the six-month-old female miniature pinscher and Shih Tzu cross named Lil Bit was snatched when two people forced their way into a home on 147A Street last month and made off with the residents’ belongings.

Police say two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the home invasion just before midnight on June 27.

Officers say in a news release that two men aged 37 and 49 have been arrested and are facing charges, including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

But Lil Bit has not been recovered, and police are asking anyone with information about the dog’s whereabouts to contact the Surrey detachment.

RCMP say Lil Bit was last seen wearing a black studded collar.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

