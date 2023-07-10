Guns, bear spray, sword seized through Regina police investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Three men are facing several weapons charges after a firearms investigation on Friday.

Regina Police Service were called to the 2200 block of 12th Avenue after an employee from a nearby business saw what appeared to be two people exchanging a gun.

Nearby officers arrested one man who matched the description from the surveillance video, who was found to have a large knife and a sword in his possession.

Officers said that man was also wanted in relation to a taxi cab robbery that took place on June 22.

Police found someone matching the other suspect’s description in the 1400 block of Garnet Street.

The man was determined to not be the suspect they were looking for, but found that he had a gun, ammunition and a bladed weapon, and was also wanted on a warrant.

Officers said they found the second suspect on Saturday around noon, noting he had a firearm as well as bear spray.

Police say 21-year-old Tredon Wesquate, 26-year-old Joseph Antione and 27-year-old Nevada Adams Rope were charged with weapons related offences.

Wesquate and Antione made their first appearance in court Monday morning and Adams Rope makes his first appearance on Aug. 24.