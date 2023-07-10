Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect wanted in sexual assault and robbery identified by London, Ont. police

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted July 10, 2023 5:29 pm
Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault and robbery as Dennis Phillips-Cada of London.
Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault and robbery as Dennis Phillips-Cada of London. Marshall Healey/980 CFPL
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

London police have identified an individual wanted in connection with a robbery and sexual assault in London last week.

Police say 28-year-old Dennis Phillips-Cada of London has been charged by way of warrant of arrest with sexual assault with a weapon and robbery.

Phillips-Cada has not been arrested yet, and police say that, along with London, he is known to frequent the Scarborough area of Toronto.

The incident for which Phillips-Cada is wanted occurred last Thursday in north London. According to police, a woman was walking southbound on the west side of Adelaide Street North near the intersection of Huron Street when a man crossed the street and began following her at around 4:20 a.m.

The man assaulted and sexually assaulted the woman before stealing her purse and fleeing the scene. Police say the victim sustained minor injuries from the incident.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Although the victim contacted police soon after, and they attended the scene, a search yielded no results.

Phillips-Cada is described as approximately five feet six inches tall, with a slim build and shoulder-length curly hair. If he is seen, police advise not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
Sexual AssaultAssaultRobberyLondon OntarioLondon PoliceScarboroughLondon Police ServicelpsLondon crimeLondon Assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content