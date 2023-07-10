Suspect wanted in sexual assault and robbery identified by London, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

London police have identified an individual wanted in connection with a robbery and sexual assault in London last week.

Police say 28-year-old Dennis Phillips-Cada of London has been charged by way of warrant of arrest with sexual assault with a weapon and robbery.

Phillips-Cada has not been arrested yet, and police say that, along with London, he is known to frequent the Scarborough area of Toronto.

The incident for which Phillips-Cada is wanted occurred last Thursday in north London. According to police, a woman was walking southbound on the west side of Adelaide Street North near the intersection of Huron Street when a man crossed the street and began following her at around 4:20 a.m.

The man assaulted and sexually assaulted the woman before stealing her purse and fleeing the scene. Police say the victim sustained minor injuries from the incident.

Although the victim contacted police soon after, and they attended the scene, a search yielded no results.

Phillips-Cada is described as approximately five feet six inches tall, with a slim build and shoulder-length curly hair. If he is seen, police advise not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.