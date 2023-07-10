Elizabeth May home after hospital stay for ‘overwork, fatigue’: husband

Send this page to someone via email

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May was hospitalized last week, her husband John Kidder said in a post to her constituency website on Sunday.

According to Kidder, May spent a few days under observation at Saanich Peninsula Hospital before being discharged on Saturday.

“Elizabeth was undone last week from sheer overwork, fatigue and stress,” he wrote.

The 69-year-old parliamentarian is at home now, where she “will take it easy for at least another week.”

In his letter, he criticized the length of time MPs spend in the House of Commons and said that “summer festivities have been cut down because of the idiotic schedule in the spring.”

He also appeared to allude to lengthy work days for May, questioning if it was odd parliamentarians “work double shifts through May and June, sometimes 19-hour days, to sit until midnight almost every day,” along with constituency work.

He added that May had attended nine graduation ceremonies this year, as well as the Toronto Pride Parade and the Calgary Stampede.

Kidder also praised the work of health-care workers, but criticized the system, saying he and May were “inducted into the emergency room long-and-fruitless-wait crowd.”

May has been Green Party leader since November of 2022 following the resignation of previous leader Annamie Paul, who had taken over for May when she initially resigned in 2019.

May campaigned in the 2022 race, however, on a joint ticket with Jonathan Pedneault — who currently serves as her deputy leader.

She has been an MP for Saanich-Gulf Islands since May 2011.