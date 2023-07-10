Man drove vehicle at Toronto parking officer: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been arrested and charged after allegedly trying to hit a parking officer with their car.

Toronto police said the incident was reported on July 4 toward midnight around King Street West and Dufferin Street.

Police said the driver was illegally parked in a driveway and drove away while a parking officer was issuing a ticket.

The driver then returned and allegedly drove at the parking attendant. The officer had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the car, police said.

Then, 20 minutes later, police said the driver returned to the area and kept pulling their car out in front of the parking attendant “forcing the officer to stop his vehicle numerous times.”

A 36-year-old man was arrested. He was charged with one count of assault with a weapon and one count of driving while under suspension.